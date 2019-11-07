5 Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals 2019

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 2:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing you can count on come Black Friday, it's great deals on home tech. And Black Friday 2019 is no different. This year's most popular doorbusters are smart home devices like Amazon's Echo Show and Fire Tablet, and Google's Nest Thermostat and Home Hub.
So, whether you stan Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, here are five of the biggest ways to save on Black Friday.
Calling all early bird shoppers! Amazon is already selling the Echo Show 5 for less than it was on Amazon Prime Day. The compact 5.5" smart display is ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance and connect you to friends and family. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Google's powerful little helper is now twice as helpful. Double up on your Google Assistant with two Google Home Minis. Having two Minis lets you play music in multiple rooms, broadcast messages around the house and get help in more places.
This package features up to $124 in savings on Fire HD 8 tablet, 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a Kid-Proof Case versus items purchased separately, plus a 2-year worry-free guarantee. The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. In other words, you'll def wanna add this to Santa's list.
Save $50, plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash on the Google Nest Hub With Smart Screen, which gives you your calendar, commute, reminders and more right on the home screen. A Kohl's doorbuster, this deal goes live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28, and is expected to sell quickly.
Save $70, plus earn $45 Kohl's Cash on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop. The device's auto-schedule feature learns the temperatures you like and learns to program itself. A Kohl's doorbuster, this deal goes live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28, and is expected to sell quickly.
See all of the pre-Black Friday deals you can score now!
From Khloe Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, See the Best Dressed Stars From Last Year's People's Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?