Gigi Hadid Tells Fans to Stop Their ''Petty Complaining'' in Scathing Tweets

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 4:06 PM

Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gigi Hadid didn't ask for your opinion. 

On Tuesday, Gigi responded to fans who criticized her style in a recent paparazzi photo where she's seen wearing black leggings, white sneakers and a puffer coat. Cozy, right? 

But some people on social media weren't feeling the fashion look and felt the need to speak their truth. One person on Twitter posted a photo of the 24-year-old model, writing, "she's such a natural beauty... idk what happened to her iconic street style tho." The tweet has since been deleted. 

Another fan account (@doublegiforce), which Gigi follows, also retweeted the photo and added commentary in a now-deleted tweet about the model's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. "What happened is called Mimi," the fan account wrote. 

Much to everyone's surprise, Gigi went off

"U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It's called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn't going to make me dress differently," the model responded. 

Photos

Bella and Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments

As a celebrity in the spotlight, that may be too much to ask for but we can't blame her for trying. 

Gigi continued: "Not just talking about this specific moment. U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don't. It's about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments."

From the looks of it, Gigi also responded to a now-deleted tweet from a second Twitter account. Since then, the page has both deleted their tweet and made their page private. 

Still, Gigi clearly isn't one to be silenced. She responded by defending her stylist and urging people to focus their energies on something other than somebody else's wardrobe. 

"I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It's not about a stylist, it's how I'm choosing to express myself. Your opinion isn't going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus on your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace."

