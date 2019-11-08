Holiday Gifts For Mom 2019

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 4:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for Mom this year? If you're like us, she's the most important person in your life, so rather than gift her a pair of socks or a scented candle, think outside the box—like bright Uggs or an oil diffuser—and treat her to something unique, cozy, thoughtful, or personalized this year.
Since no one cherishes sentiment more than Mom, we've come up with heart-filled gifts so you don't have to! From dreamy cardigans to the softest pajama sets to snazzy fitbits and the latest cooking utensils, you can stock up now and ensure you find her something that sparks joy and brings laughs and happy tears. Our favorite? A Winc affiliate program.
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
These boots are the shorter version of UGG's classic silhouette, with the same cozy shearling and water-resistant suede as its full-sized counterparts. Also available in black, brown, khaki, raspberry, and navy.
Wrap up in this open-fronted cardigan with a chic, intellectual silhouette in cream. Also available in black.
This delicate design with combination of a hair dryer and a styling brush allows you to dry your hair easily meanwhile styling your hair while you roll the hot hair brush.
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the Mom on-the-go! Also available in black.
Ditch scented candles this year! This incredible essential oil diffuser uses the latest technology so you can perfectly control it just by using an app!
These flannel sleep pants lend a uniquely cozy touch to your end-of-day routine and make a fabulous gift for that special someone in your life.
Keep all your essentials tucked away with this this convertible carryall that can be styled in three different ways. Also available in cedar, black, cocoa, coral and gold.
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Let your loved one choose with a Winc gift card or membership!
This Le Creuset round dutch oven is ideal for creating delicious soups and stews. Also available in navy.
Keep your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer with this smart mug! Also available in black.
Give your mother a tangible reminder of how much she means to you with this touching letter set. filled with situation-specific prompts, such as, "Read me when you need to know how much I love you."
She'll glisten with these cubic zirconia studded earrings clutched in scalloped, plated bezels. Also available in blue, gold, and rose.
Customize this marble set with pictures of anything from special vacations to baby's first year.
She'll be able to enjoy all her favorite french press coffees with this Le Creuset design in blue. Also available in cherry red.
For the dog lover in your life, these one-of-a-kind dog mural plates are perfect for tea time and desserts with Mom. Available in many designs.
