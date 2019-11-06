Melissa Gorga Promises the Truth Will Come Out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 2:37 PM
The drama runs high in the Garden State with The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere and Melissa Gorga is spilling the tea.
Melissa, who returns alongside sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldeschneider, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs, said nothing is off limits this year.
"It's crazy this season, a lot of truth. It's very, very honest," Melissa teased. According to the reality star, past seasons featured the ladies side-stepping the sources and certain details about rumors, like those about infidelity, but this year it's all out in the open.
"We're so honest and it's like we're honest about everything this season. I feel like the fans are going to be so appreciative that we are letting it all out and they don't have to wonder anymore," Melissa teased.
So, what kind of truths? "There's a lot between Teresa and I, and a lot that happened in Teresa's personal life that you guys saw, but never got answers to, that she's going to tell you exactly what happened," Melissa said.
This year, the drama comes from all angles, but Melissa said Jennifer has created her fair share because of her lack of filter. "She says stupid things, it's just one of those things…I think she thinks she's funny, it's just not funny…It sometimes creates this weird problem and I have no, I just have no time for it," Melissa said.
Expect Melissa and Jennifer to get into their fair share of drama. "That girl drives me nuts," she said.
Along with the main cast members, Danielle Staub is still around. And when Danielle's there, drama is not far behind.
"She's always there to stir the pot and come in and cause all the drama," Melissa said. "Danielle is the gift that keeps on giving. She's huge on drama, she comes in and she's just like the Tasmanian Devil…it's crazy, it's like the never-ending Danielle saga and the girl can stir a pot like no other."
Click play on the video above to find out what they keep clashing.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?