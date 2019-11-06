Melissa Gorga Clears the Air After Seemingly Announcing She's Pregnant

Is she or isn't she?

On Wednesday morning, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga popped by the Daily Pop studios to have a chat with hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart. During their sit down, Melissa may have let some important information slip. In the process of discussing the drama between Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice, Carissa asked Melissa if she has ever regretted being on the show.

"I'm a completely different person right now than I was 10 years ago when this all started," she shared. "I'm a lot more independent. I'm a business woman. I cook a lot less. So, yes, I think if he could go back and take it back he probably would." Just because things are different, doesn't necessarily think Melissa herself would change the past.

Morgan asked if she would quit the show if her husband asked today. "I don't think so," she revealed. "No, not at this point. No, we are pregnant now at this point."