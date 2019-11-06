Tiffany "New York" Pollard Tells All About Secret Hookups, Flavor Flav and Her Best Lover

New York is in the mother f--king house!

It's hard to believe that it's been more than 10 years since Tiffany "New York" Pollard graced the small screen on her hit reality show I Love New York.

But even a decade later, fans can't help but follow the iconic reality TV star who first appeared on Flavor of Love to win over Flavor Flav's heart.

During an exclusive sit-down interview for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Justin Sylvester had to get the tea from the beloved TV star. Let's just say New York came to play.

"I'm a diamond honey and there's so many facets to me," she explained to us. "I say New York is my sassy side, my edgy, punched up self if you will. Tiffany is a little bit more cooler. I'm a nerd. I'm a tomboy. I sit at home and watch black and white movies."