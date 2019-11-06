Chrissy Teigen, Iggy Azalea Shade T.I. After His Shocking Comments About His Daughter's Hymen

Wed., Nov. 6, 2019

T.I. was trending on Twitter on Wednesday for a disturbing reason, and many people, including celebs, had some thoughts.

The 39-year-old rapper said on an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast, released this week, that he accompanies his teenage daughter Deyjah Harris to her annual visits to the OBGYN to "check her hymen," presumably to try to determine if she was still a virgin, and that "as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact." The rapper also seemed dismissive of the doctor's explanation that activity besides sex can break a woman's hymen. His daughter has not commented on his remarks.

"Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI," Chrissy Teigen, 33, tweeted on Wednesday.

Many people thought the rapper was joking when he made his comments.

"Unfortunately, he is dead serious," tweeted Iggy Azalea, 29.

"Really I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him," Iggy said in another tweet that has since been deleted. "He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life & needs therapy."

The fellow rapper used to consider T.I. her mentor. The two cut professional ties in 2015 and have been feuding in recent weeks.

 

Actress Ellen Barkin, 65, also weighed in on the controversy with some added snark.

"I have bad news for T.I.," she tweeted. "After 6 months of vaginal sex...my hyman broke."

