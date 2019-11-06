Teresa Giudice and Kids Travel to Italy to See Joe Giudice Amid Marriage Drama

Teresa Giudice is on her way to Italy to reunite with her husband, Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who hasn't seen Joe in-person in over three years, is heading overseas with the couple's four daughters for the family reunion.

The Bravolebrities' daughters, Gia and Milania, both posted footage from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday.

"Never been more excited," Milania wrote on Instagram alongside an image of an airplane. "I can't wait to see you buddy @joegiudice."

Joe has been in Italy since October, after being released from ICE custody. He's currently awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal.

It was just over a week ago that Teresa and Joe—who are also parents to Gabriella and Audriana—opened up about the future of their marriage during a bombshell interview with Bravo's Andy Cohen.

"If we stay together, we stay together," Joe said via video chat from Italy. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that...you know, we'll see."

Joe also addressed Teresa's comments about their marriage from earlier in the year, saying, "I mean, listen, I don't like that she said that...No matter what happens, I'll always love her."