Giambattista Valli x H&M Drop 2: 10 Looks We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may have already heard that fashion legend Giambattista Valli was teaming up with fan favorite clothing brand H&M earlier this year on the dreamiest, most romantic, fashion-forward collaboration of the year. Well fair-weathered friends, the second immaculate collection drops TOMORROW, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. EST online and 8 a.m. local time. If you're trying to get your hands on the highly anticipated designer ruffles, you better act fast because this capsule collection of embroidered coats and dusters, jaw-dropped chiffon gowns and luxe snakeskin pants will sell out!

Whether you're in the market for a show stopping tulle gown or long tiered chiffon dress, the high-fashion-meets-high-street launch will keep you decked out this holiday season in the most exquisite looks. Our favorite? We can't decide between this embroidered satin duster or this flouncy dress?

Can't justify one of the pricier garments? That's OK! With hoodies starting at $70, tees starting at $35, and handbags, belts and sunglasses starting at $70, you'll get a chance to take a little designer home with you.

Here are ten of our favorite looks below so you're primed and ready for tomorrow's launch.