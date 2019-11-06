French Actress Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Catherine Deneuve

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Actress Catherine Deneuve has been hospitalized in Paris after suffering a minor stroke.

On Wednesday, the French icon's family told Agence-France Presse that the 76-year-old had a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke. Deneuve is now being treated at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, a facility that specializes in strokes. According to the family statement, "she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while." 

Though rumors quickly spread that she was in serious state, Variety confirmed her condition is not "alarming." The outlet also noted that Deneuve was filming a scene for her upcoming film De Son Vivant when she suffered the stroke. Production on the Emmanuelle Bercot film has been suspended following her medical emergency.

Renowned for her beauty on and off screen, Deneuve best known for her work in 1964's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and 1992's Indochine. Indeed, it was her portrayal of Éliane in the latter that earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 1993 Academy Awards.

Photos

2019 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

Earlier this year, the celebrated actress attended the Venice Film Festival to promote her latest film The Truth.

Our thoughts are with Deneuve and her family at this time.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenelle Evans

How Jenelle Evans and Her Kids Are Doing After Moving Away From David Eason

Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Reveals Who She Finally Bent the Knee To

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga Addresses Those Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors One Last Time

Karina Heinrich Shares Healthy Holiday Sides

Chris Evans, Billy Eichner, Billy On The Street 2019

Chris Evans Literally Says Nothing And Yet Is Still the Hero of Billy on the Street

T.I.

T.I. Says He Goes to the Gynecologist With His Daughter to "Check Her Hymen"

Kelsey Ballerini, Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa

Sarah Hyland, KJ Apa & More to Present at the 2019 People's Choice Awards! Plus, Kelsea Ballerini & Alessia Cara to Perform

TAGS/ , Hospitalized , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.