Billie Eilish's New Mullet Was a Hilarious Accident

In the words of Billie Eilish, "That s#$t is not on purpose."

The "Bad Guy" star made headlines this week as fans took notice of her new 'do. While on the red carpet a few days ago at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, the famous songstress's lime green-rooted hair appeared to be in the shape of a mullet.

The style is known for being shorter in the front and sides than in the back—and Billie's locks seemed to fit the bill. While headlines praised the star for making the style cool, it turns out the look wasn't on purpose.

When TMZ's cameras caught up to Eilish on Tuesday, she was first confused people were calling it a mullet and then clarified the situation.