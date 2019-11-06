Billie Eilish's New Mullet Was a Hilarious Accident

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 10:17 AM
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
In the words of Billie Eilish, "That s#$t is not on purpose."
The "Bad Guy" star made headlines this week as fans took notice of her new 'do. While on the red carpet a few days ago at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, the famous songstress's lime green-rooted hair appeared to be in the shape of a mullet.
The style is known for being shorter in the front and sides than in the back—and Billie's locks seemed to fit the bill. While headlines praised the star for making the style cool, it turns out the look wasn't on purpose.
When TMZ's cameras caught up to Eilish on Tuesday, she was first confused people were calling it a mullet and then clarified the situation.
"Somebody dyed my hair and they burnt half of it off," she told TMZ. "Now it looks like a mullet...That s$&t is not on purpose though."
So, for anyone who was hoping to replicate Eilish's look, save a picture because she doesn't plan on keeping it for long. "I'm growing that s&%t out," she told TMZ.
With her first live award show performance slated for later this month at the 2019 American Music Awards, we'll just have to wait and see if the mullet makes it onto the small screen.
