Lashana Lynch Speaks Out About Her Historic Bond Role and How She Handles the Haters

Some people were more shaken than stirred to find out that Lashana Lynch is set to take over the role of 007 in the new James Bond movie. So she reached out to her haters.

In July, The Mail on Sunday reported that in the upcoming 25th film in the franchise, No Time to Die, the actress' character, an agent named Nomi, is given the super spy's famous code number 007 in a "pivotal" scene in which she is told to head to Jamaica to convince him to emerge from retirement to deal with a new crisis. The studio has not commented on the report and has remained mum on details about the film, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as the actual Bond for the fifth and final time.

This will mark the first time both a black and female star will technically play "007." Some people, namely die-hard Bond fans and mainly men, have expressed anger and annoyance about this on social media.

"It doesn't dishearten me," Lynch told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover interview released on Wednesday. "It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they're not even from a mean place—they're actually from a sad place. It's not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life."

She also told the outlet that she has occasionally messaged haters back, usually saying something very nice.

"Then they've been like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you so much!' But it's an interesting test because it reminds them that they definitely wouldn't say that to someone's face," she said.

She added that she does not plan on interacting with trolls anymore.