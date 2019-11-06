Let These Stranger Things Bloopers Cure What Ails You

On this day, November 6, back in 1983, Will Byers disappeared from Hawkins, Indiana. K, that didn't happen in real life, but it did on Stranger Things and sparked the worldwide phenomenon that is the Netflix series.

To celebrate Stranger Things Day, Netflix has released the season three blooper reel featuring all your favorites flubbing line, breaking character and having all sorts of giggle fits. There's malfunctioning sets, Freudian slips and missed cues. Really, there's a blooper of every flavor, even ones during very intense moments.

The third season launched on July 4, 2019 and starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono. Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Michael Park, and Francesca Reale recurred.