Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Basically Her Twin in This Adorable Photo

Jessica Simpson took to social media on Wednesday to share a cute photo of her daughter Birdie Mae.

The sweet snapshot showed the 39-year-old singer and actress holding her little one as they both smiled from ear to ear. Fans could definitely see a resemblance between the star and her "dimple double." They also noticed that Birdie already has her two front teeth.

"Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family," the celebrity captioned the photo.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their third child back in March. Since then, the fashion designer has continued to post photos of Birdie's precious moments on Instagram. From documenting family vacations to sharing pictures of her daughter's first Halloween costume, the proud parent has captured it all.

Simpson and Johnson also have a 6-year-old son named Ace Knute and a 7-year-old daughter named Maxwell Drew. It looks like these two kiddos love being older siblings, too. Simpson has shared photos of Maxi reading to Birdie and posted pictures of Ace cradling his baby sister.