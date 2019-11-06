Lizzo Has a NSFW Clapback for Anyone With a "Side Bitch"

Truth hurts—and Lizzo is serving it up steaming hot. 

On Wednesday, the always candid songstress took to social media with a PSA for those someones out there that are sending her mail with another woman in their lives. 

"Please do not send me poems, letters, or paintings if ur side bitch is still playing dress up in ur home," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm doing great. Leave me alone, thanks."

She paired her blunt message with photo of herself from behind, donning a T-shirt that read "Wish You Were Here" and a thong. 

While she was clearly feeling good as hell, of course fans weighed in on Lizzo's candid message. 

"I bet he somewhere punching the air right now!" one commenter quipped. "Period!!" another chimed in. 

While it's unclear what inspired Lizzo's latest social media message, we do know heartbreak previously led to her multi-platinum hit, "Truth Hurts."

As Lizzo recalled to Billboard, her ex left a voicemail on her phone telling her not to call him anymore because he was getting back together with a previous girlfriend. Lizzo blocked him on everything and, upset, went into the studio, where she shared what happened with the future track's co-producer, Ricky Reed

While the star spoke, Reed took notes. "He shows me what he's scribbling and it's everything I've been saying and he said, 'I hope you know you just wrote a song.'"

