Watch Karamo Brown Do Lightning Round Therapy to Fix Real Housewives Stars' Problems

Yes, he's a reality star, but Karamo Brown is also a licensed social worker and psychotherapist, so that therapy he doles out on Queer Eye isn't just him talking, he's got a background in this stuff. Karamo put his experience to work when he stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and started dishing out advice and problem-solving techniques to various Real Housewives stars, including on sitting right next to him, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Gina Kirschenheiter.
RHOC's Gina was sleeping with her husband while they were divorcing. Is that healthy or sending mixed signals? Gina was sitting right next to Karamo and he said he was going to be honest with her, she can't do anything for the children in that respect, she needs to do what's healthy for her.
"But also, you can't protect your house if you leave the door open," he said. "So going back and hooking up is unnecessary especially when you have a really great guy right now that you're with."
What should Kelly Dodd do to repair her relationship with her mom? "Well, I think she needs to figure out if her mother actually is going to be willing to listen to her and actually accept what she's saying because right now she shouldn't put herself back into a space where her mom won't hear her out," Karamo said.
Tamra Judge's son Ryan is having a difficult time coping with his childhood and said he didn't get the same building blocks as his siblings. What should Tamra do? "Respect what he's saying, listen to what he's saying and ask him what he needs now so that they can grow and heal together," Karamo said.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams just had a baby, and found out Dennis had an affair while she was pregnant. What should she do now? "I ain't trust Dennis from day one!...I really think that Dennis is not in a space yet where he's ready to change his bachelor behavior," Karamo said. So Porsha needs to decide for herself if she wants to model for her child, staying with someone who treats her like that, he said.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice is out of prison and living in Italy, with a chance he may never be allowed to return to the United States. Teresa Giudice and the kids are still in New Jersey. "It's hard for the kids…it's going to be difficult for them to figure out how to navigate the situation, but I think if they really have real, open communication, I think it could work out," Karamo said.
And what about RHOA's Kenya Moore? Can she repair her relationship with Marc Daly? Cynthia Bailey's thirst for marriage? Click play to find out what Karamo had to say, including his thoughts on The Real Housewives of Dallas' D'Andra Simmons and her relationship with Mama Dee.
