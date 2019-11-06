The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Giudice Family Feels Joe's Absence in Emotional Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 10, and with it comes some harsh realities for Giudice clan. Joe Giudice, who is now in Italy awaiting words on his appeal to reverse his deportation, spent three years behind bars and missed quite a bit in the lives of his family. Following his release from prison, he was sent to an immigration detention facility.

"I am going to prom, I'm going to graduation, I am going to college. Those are three big things I want my father here for," Gia Giudice says in the exclusive sneak peek.

"Milestones," mom Teresa Giudice concludes.