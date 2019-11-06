Kerry Washington Jokes Her Dad Is "Going to Destroy" Her Career

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 6:02 AM
It looks like acting runs in Kerry Washington's family.
The Scandal star appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up her father's role in her new series Little Fires Everywhere.
"My dad is a featured background artist—he prefers to be called," she said.
The 42-year-old actress then explained how her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, "created a monster."
"He walked into the hair and makeup trailer, and she was like, 'I knew the moment I met you that you were a star,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'How am I going to take this guy home?'"
However, it looked like Washington's dad was a fan of the Oscar winner, too.
"My dad, after he met her, he was like, 'She is the nicest, smartest, most professional, hardworking,' and I'm like, 'I'm your daughter.'"
While Witherspoon clearly recognized the proud parent's talent, Washington said they still couldn't give her dad any lines because they would've had to pay him more.
"I'm not doing that—even for my dad," she said. "I'm a good producer."
In fact, Washington said she's been "leveraging" her producer role to promote "good behavior."
"If my dad misbehaves, I'm like 'I could cut you out of that show. I'm a producer. I can cut you out of that show,'" she said. "So, it kind of keeps him in check."
Still, it looks like he has an important role.
"He's the only one standing in the background," Washington explained. "His presence means something about Reese's emotional arch."
While the Olivia Pope character joked he's "going to destroy my career by being everywhere I go in the background," it looks like she has nothing but love for her dad. She also suggested he might not be in the background for long, noting he's become "kind of Insta famous."
