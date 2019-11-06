Hillary Clinton Reveals Daughter Chelsea's Most "Mischievous" Act in the White House

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 4:58 AM

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Hillary Clinton competed against Chelsea Clinton in a game of "Face Your Mother" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

Here's how the game worked: Each contestant was asked a question about the other. Both players then wrote down a response. If their answers matched, they earned a point.

Host James Corden asked some real doozies, too. For instance, he asked the former secretary of state to reveal the most "mischievous" thing Chelsea did as a teenager in the White House. While the author insisted the answer was "nothing," Hillary had a different response. And it was…ordering pizza? 

"When you're in the White House, you can't order pizza," she explained. "When she would have friends over, they would want to order pizza and it kept causing all kinds of commotion with the secret service."

Chelsea also gave her mom a hard time about her baking abilities and revealed the one thing she doesn't approve of when Hillary babysits her kids (spoiler alert: It has to do with junk food).

Watch

How Chelsea Clinton Juggles Family Life on the Campaign Trail

In addition, Corden quizzed the pair on Hillary's "most annoying" travel habits and asked the mother-daughter duo who is more "high-maintenance."

Watch the video to see them play the game.

Hillary Clinton , Chelsea Clinton , The Late Late Show , James Corden
