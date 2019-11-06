Hillary Clinton Reveals Daughter Chelsea's Most "Mischievous" Act in the White House

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 4:58 AM
Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Hillary Clinton competed against Chelsea Clinton in a game of "Face Your Mother" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.
Here's how the game worked: Each contestant was asked a question about the other. Both players then wrote down a response. If their answers matched, they earned a point.
Host James Corden asked some real doozies, too. For instance, he asked the former secretary of state to reveal the most "mischievous" thing Chelsea did as a teenager in the White House. While the author insisted the answer was "nothing," Hillary had a different response. And it was…ordering pizza?
"When you're in the White House, you can't order pizza," she explained. "When she would have friends over, they would want to order pizza and it kept causing all kinds of commotion with the secret service."
Chelsea also gave her mom a hard time about her baking abilities and revealed the one thing she doesn't approve of when Hillary babysits her kids (spoiler alert: It has to do with junk food).
In addition, Corden quizzed the pair on Hillary's "most annoying" travel habits and asked the mother-daughter duo who is more "high-maintenance."
Watch the video to see them play the game.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?