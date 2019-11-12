See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Grace the CMAs Red Carpet

When it comes to the Country Music Awards, celebrities always bring the glitz and the glamour.

From fun and flirty designs to ultra-glittery ensembles, it's always a treat to see what country music's biggest and brightest stars wear on the red carpet. Case in point: For the 2018 ceremony, who could forget Kacey Musgraves' enchanting black Versace pantsuit that she paired with a sheer black blouse—which had gold-beaded fringe dangling from her shoulders, front pockets and the cuffs of her sleeves.

That same year, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles dazzled in a pretty in pink gown by Uel Camilo. Her dainty and ultra-feminine design was truly a sight to see, as it had eye-catching sequins sprinkled throughout the dress, a curve-hugging silhouette and an explosion of pink feathers that wrapped around her body.

However, last year's awards show wasn't the only time celebs made our fashion hearts burst into a million pieces.