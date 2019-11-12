See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Grace the CMAs Red Carpet

When it comes to the Country Music Awards, celebrities always bring the glitz and the glamour.

From fun and flirty designs to ultra-glittery ensembles, it's always a treat to see what country music's biggest and brightest stars wear on the red carpet. Case in point: For the 2018 ceremony, who could forget Kacey Musgraves' enchanting black Versace pantsuit that she paired with a sheer black blouse—which had gold-beaded fringe dangling from her shoulders, front pockets and the cuffs of her sleeves.

That same year, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles dazzled in a pretty in pink gown by Uel Camilo. Her dainty and ultra-feminine design was truly a sight to see, as it had eye-catching sequins sprinkled throughout the dress, a curve-hugging silhouette and an explosion of pink feathers that wrapped around her body.

However, last year's awards show wasn't the only time celebs made our fashion hearts burst into a million pieces.

In 2013, Carrie Underwood proved why she reigned supreme on the red carpet with her crystal and floral embellished gown by Ralph & Russo. A year after that, Miranda Lambert oozed with glamour in a blush gown by Bibhu Mohapatra that was reminiscent of old-Hollywood fashion.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. If you want to take a walk down memory lane, see the best lewks to ever hit the CMAs red carpet in our gallery below!

Carrie Underwood, 2013 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood

All that glitters! The "Southbound" songstress brings the glitz and glamour to the 2013 show with her crystal and floral embellished gown by Ralph & Russo.

The Dixie Chicks, 2000 CMA Awards

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Dixie Chicks

One word: wowzers! The Dixie Chicks dazzle the red carpet with their colorfully beaded designs at the 1999 ceremony.

Beyonce, 2016 CMA Awards

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

Beyoncé

"Oh, my daddy said shoot"... The music icon looks like a literal angel with her white body-hugging sheer gown that features dramatic puffed sleeves and metallic netting. Her statement-making pearl necklaces, long straight hair and bronzy makeup are a chef's kiss!

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

The "Space Cowboy" songstress skips the typical ballgown for something more chic and sleek: a black Versace pantsuit and a matching sheer blouse with gold fringe. Her fiery red lipstick makes her outfit even more hot, hot, hot.

Stephanie Quayle, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Stephanie Quayle

Lady in red! The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer knows how to make an entrance and her ballgown is proof. From the vibrant red floral embroidery to the blue velvet belt, this design is a sight to see.

Chase Bryant, 2015 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chase Bryant

The 26-year-old star brightens up the red carpet with his mesmerizing peacock-colored blazer.

Jennifer Nettles, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jennifer Nettles

Blush and bashful! The Sugarland songstress slips into a pretty in pink design by Uel Camilo, which features eye-catching sequins, a curve-hugging silhouette and an explosion of matching pink feathers.

Miranda Lambert, 2014 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert

Lambert serves old-Hollywood vibes at the awards show with her baby pink flapper-esque gown by Bibhu Mohapatra.

Trisha Yearwood, 2015 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Trisha Yearwood

The "Forever Country" star brings the sparkle factor to the 2015 ceremony with her blinding gold and silver gown. 

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kellie Pickler

Pickler adds a splash of color to the 2018 red carpet with her bright-yellow Anne Barge gown. From the body-hugging silhouette to the one-shoulder design and dramatic mermaid hem, the 33-year-old star is certainly the belle of the ball.

Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards

Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Tim McGraw

McGraw leaves the boring suit at home and opts for something bold with his red-hot blazer and leather cowboy hat.

Michelle Monaghan, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michelle Monaghan

Sometimes, less is more! The Patch actress wears a chic Paco Rabanne jumpsuit that features extreme cut-outs and sparkly black sequins.

Faith Hill, CMA Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Faith Hill

The country icon debuts a new 'do at the 2014 ceremony and oozes with glamour in her black shimmery Naeem Khan gown. The design's large satin bow and sheer silhouette make all the more fabulous!

Lea Michele, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lea Michele

Royal blues! The 33-year-old star bewitches the red carpet with her deep blue long-sleeve mini dress by Zuhair Murad.

Maren Morris, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris

As good as gold! The "Girl" singer brings fun and flirty fashion to the 2018 ceremony with her sparkly gold cut-out dress.

Ryan Hurd, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ryan Hurd

Hurd rocks an eye-catching suit at the 2017 awards ceremony, wearing a majestic purple blazer that brings out his green eye color.

Rita Wilson, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Rita Wilson

Hello, Rita! The legendary actress stuns in a shimmery burgundy robe-dress. The plunging neckline, satin bow and puffed sleeves make her lewk all the more glamorous!

Reba McEntire, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Reba McEntire

The country music icon looks effortlessly elegant in a shimmery silver metallic long-sleeve design.

Bebe Rexha, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Bebe Rexha

Bringing the sparkle! The "Say My Name" songstress dazzles at the 2018 ceremony with her multi-colored sequins gown by Coach.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kelsea Ballerini

The 26-year-old star is a vision in white at the 2017 awards show, as she sashays onto the red carpet wearing a floor-length Michael Kors gown that's scattered with floral embellishments.

Nicole Kidman, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress knows how to make an entrance, and her rose-colored Gucci number is proof of that!

With the 2019 CMAs airing tomorrow (Nov. 13), it will be fun to see what our fave stars slip into for the red carpet.

