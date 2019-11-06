Watch Celebs & Fans Honor Gwen Stefani, the 2019 PCAs Fashion Icon

She may not be a "Hollaback Girl," but Gwen Stefani has plenty of celebrity friends and fans hollering about how fashionable she is!

In October, E! announced that Stefani will receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in honor of her decades of remarkable outfits.

The Grammy-award winning artist gushed about receiving the title, saying that, "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."

However, Stefani isn't the only celeb thrilled that her sartorial style is being recognized! In the first video in the PCA Confidential: Icons series, fellow artists praised Stefani and said how she was the only true choice for the award! (Also, be sure to come back to see the PCA Confidential: Icons videos for People's Icon Jennifer Anistonand People's Champion Pink!)

"I couldn't think of any woman or human actually that deserves it better, you always look rad," Kelly Clarkson revealed in an exclusive video.

E! News' Melanie Bromley agreed, declaring that, "Gwen Stefani might be the Fashion Icon for 2019 but she's actually the fashion icon of all time."