Kim Kardashian Rents Out Childhood Home for Kris Jenner's Surprise Birthday Party

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make us cry our eyes out on a Tuesday.

But the 39-year-old mother sure knows how to throw a surprise birthday party. The Kardashian clan matriarch, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 65th birthday today and boy, did it turn out to be an unforgettable one. Turns out, Kim had quite the secret up her sleeve and tricked everyone into thinking they were going out for a simple and intimate birthday lunch to celebrate Kris when in fact, she had rented out their childhood home to host the lunch there.

"Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40+ years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn't where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room," Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan and a video of this exact moment.

"I rent our childhood home," Kim revealed. "All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It's where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."