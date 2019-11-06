11 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 4:00 AM

E-Comm: HGG, Personalized Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

Holiday shopping time is here! If you're like us, you love finding that one-of-a-kind gift for the extra-special people in your life. One of our favorite ways to do that is with personalized presents. From gifts for pet lovers, kids, couples and the whole family, we've rounded up some of our favorite gifts to give.

Just make sure your order early enough for Santa and his elves to create and deliver by the holidays!

20+ Holiday 2019 Gifts That Give Back

Happy Holiday Photo Wrapping Paper

Personalize your gift giving this year with photo wrapping paper that features you as part of the design. Create a collage of snowflakes, holiday wishes and family (or pet!) photos in this collage paper.

$21 Zazzle
Photo Personalized Yankee Candles

Choose from a popular collection of sizes and shapes, and find the perfect match from over 40 inviting fragrances to create a one-of-a-kind gift anyone will love.

$22 Yankee Candle Co.
Kid Quotes Custom Wall Art

These lovingly painted custom prints turn your little one's most charming remarks, observations, and declarations into touching works of art.

$55 Uncommon Goods
Personalized Lazy Susan

Showcase your love at family dinners and anniversary brunches with this gorgeous personalized Lazy Susan, handcrafted from an assortment of oak, pine and ash wood into the shape of a wine barrel top.

$185 Uncommon Goods
Argento Vivo Personalized Large 3-Initial Letter Monogram Necklace

Romantic scrollwork refreshes the time-honored monogram motif, rendered here as a cutout pendant on a precious-metal chain. Available in gold, rose gold and silver.

$140 Nordstrom
To The Moon Collage Fleece Photo Blanket

Wrap yourself or someone special in a customized cozy fleece. Personalize with your favorite photos, names or quote for a one-of-a-kind fleece blanket.

$100
$70 Shutterfly
Personalized I Can Change the World Book

It's fun to get lost in a good book, but sometimes finding yourself in one can be even more magical. This custom picture book will inspire as the special kiddo in your life learns about how their kindness can make the world a better place. The book is personalized with your child's name on the cover and appearing throughout the charming illustrations inside. You can even include a personal dedication in the front.

$30 Uncommon Goods
Mini Mini Jewels Diamond Accented Dog Tag Initial Pendant Necklace

Celebs love Mini Mini Jewels, and this delicate initial pendant is no excepetion. Available in rose gold, white gold and yellow gold.

$250 Nordstrom
Personalized Family Growth Chart

Watch kids catch up with their parents as the years pass with this fun growth chart.

$70 Uncommon Goods
Custom Pet Nose Print Necklaces

Aww! A gift that'll make the recipient feel as warm as fuzzy as their pet does. Representing your pet cozily nuzzled up in a special place in your heart, each pendant is finished with an extra personal touch: Pieces are engraved on the back with your pet's name (up to 12 characters).

$215 Uncommon Goods
Fabric of Our Family Blanket

This woven keepsake blanket celebrates every family's building blocks and what makes each of them one-of-a-kind. Customize the printed squares with names, birth years and two icons that represent their hobbies or traits.

$145 Uncommon Goods

Shop adorable gifts for babies and toddlers and Black Friday 2019's best toys deals!

