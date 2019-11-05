Chrissy Teigen's Mom and Dad Are Getting Divorced

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 3:28 PM

Vilailuck Teigen, Chrissy Teigen

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Grab the tissues! Chrissy Teigen's parents are getting a divorce.

On Tuesday, the supermodel's father Ronald Teigen filed for divorce in Los Angeles against his longtime partner, Vilailuck Teigen. Additionally, the documents claim there are no minor children involved, as they have two adult daughters, Chrissy and Tina Teigen (who is the supermodel's half-sister).

While it's unclear what caused Ron to file for divorce, it's known that he and Vilailuck (who also goes by the name Pepper), haven't lived together for quite some time. Last January, the Cravings cookbook author shared that her parents didn't reside in the same home. "So my mom lives with us," she told US Weekly. "Everybody is like, ‘Where's your dad?'"

According to the lifestyle guru and social media queen, her dad lived just 10 minutes away from her and John Legend's estate. "He comes by every day and they're married," Chrissy shared with the outlet about her dad.

The cookbook author added that her parents' living arrangement simply worked for them.

Ron Teigen Sr., Tina Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"It just works for them," she said at the time. "It's a good family life. We're all very close, very tight–knit."

Chrissy's mom also regularly makes appearances on her social media pages. Moreover, Pepper regularly accompanies her daughter to major events and spends quality time with her grand-kids, Luna and Miles.

Just last month, both the supermodel and her husband, John, opened up about their family life to Vanity Fair. "I hate pretending that we do it on our own," she said after her nanny put her baby boy down for a nap. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don't know how my mom did it."

According to the Vanity Fair article, the cookbook author's parents also lived separately during her teen years, when her mom returned to Thailand to help take care of her father who had lung cancer.

The 33-year-old star nor her parents have yet to comment on the divorce filing.

The Blast was the first to report the news.

