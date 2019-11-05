The Masked Singer Returns With More Wild Theories For the Flower and More

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019
Finally, The Masked Singer is back!
Tomorrow night, after two weeks off for the World Series, TV's weirdest show returns for a two hour special in which six of the remaining secret celeb singers will take the stage to perform again, while Anthony Anderson will stop by to help with the guessing.
One of those singers is the Flower, who the judges previously guessed might be Mariah Carey.
This week, in an exclusive sneak peek below, panelist Ken Jeong's got a new theory: Bjork. Show some respect, Nick Cannon!
Bjork doesn't really fit the clues we've gotten so far on the identity of the Flower, and Ken's more likely to be wrong than right on this show, but maybe it could be Bjork? Maybe??
Check out the new sneak peek below.
We've got a collection of all the clues so far below, along with our/the internet's best guesses for each of the 11 remaining contestants, so take a look and see if you agree. There are a few we feel pretty sure about, and some that have left us totally clueless.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CoolSculpting
Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle
Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard
Songs: "Just Dance"
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him
Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis
Songs: "Old Town Road"
Michael Becker / FOX
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a forest, lots of talk about family, especially the father. Cookbooks were shown. Lots of talk about strength.
Song: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"
Michael Becker / FOX
Clues: He's the face of his field, but he's had a health scare and lost a parent and has now realized life is short. He wants to tell his own stories and leave the safety of his nest behind. Doesn't just hang out with rockstars, but is one.
Song: "I Would Do Anything For Love"
Michael Becker/FOX, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Week 4 Clues: Lots of talk about being overshadowed and in the background, pulling strings and conducting. Now he's in the spotlight...and revealed as Paul Schafer.
Songs: "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: She had a squeaky clean image and an amazing career that spanned all areas, including music and TV. Now she doesn't have to pretend anymore and she's got her voice...and butt. She never went actually went to prom, but she did on TV. Judges guessed Tatyana Ali, Raven-Symone and...Christina Aguilera.
Song: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood.
Guess: The more we hear from this spooky spider, the more we're convinced it's none other than former child star Raven-Symone. But we also could hear RHOA star Kandi Burruss, who also just so happens to be a singer and prolific songwriter and former member of Xscape.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: When she first started out, she was a hood rat but a "powerful wizard" brought her to Hollywood. She never had any connections and came from humble beginnings. She wanted to be a doctor and even began studying.
Songs: "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins
Guess: Adrienne Bailon. It's definitely Adrienne Bailon. She went to school for medicine but was then discovered by "powerful wizard" Ricky Martin. And if the Black Widow actually is Raven, season 2 has been a Cheetah Girls reunion all along!
Fox
Week 4 Clues: More references to once being on top, and primetime, and now they're flipping the script. Given up as a baby, passed from pack to pack. Lived life in color ever since. Wants to be a hero to his cubs. Once served fast food.
Songs: "Stitches" by Shawn Mendes.
Guess: Seal. It doesn't feel like something Seal would necessarily do, but it sounds like Seal, and according to his Wikipedia, Seal was raised by a foster family. And like...when you google "Seal Leopard," you remember that leopard seals are already a thing. Then again, we've also been getting drag queen vibes from Leopard and as far as we know, Seal is not a drag queen.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: Lots of London visuals and talk of once being at the height of their career. Everyone knew her name, but when she tried to spread her wings, she lost everything. Breakdowns and breakups followed, as did a lot of alone time in hibernation. They even had a butterfly tattoo.
Songs: "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.
Guess: Michelle Williams. She's done a lot of shows and worked with labels in London and has a butterfly tattoo. Other celeb singers with butterfly tattoos: Lea Michele, Halsey, Noah Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Keke Palmer.
Fox
Week 3 Clues: Some say she blossoms in every field she plants herself in, being a flower was a "natural arrangement," she cooks, she crafts, has a clothing line. Does everything to the nines, doesn't even go to the grocery store without lipstick and pumps on, but doesn't have makeup on under the mask. Ready to have fun and be free after sowing the seeds of this empire with her bare hands. "This legend is here to be a vision of love on this stage."
Song: "9 to 5"
Guess: Patti LaBelle was trending on Twitter after viewers heard the Flower's voice, and she once had a cooking show.
Fox
Clues: Has always been told she's not pretty enough, not smart enough, not funny enough. A news report says her career is over. Her "hit list" includes classroom bully, comedy club owner, Hollywood casting director, exes, the press, and herself. Wants to sing for those of us who dared to be different, doesn't need a permission slip to be who she is, everything is not black and white, signs read "I'm not your secretary"
Song: "The Middle"
Guess: Sherri Shepherd. She even has a book called "Permission Slips." The performance of The Middle sounded a little breathier than Sherri's voice, but maybe she was trying to disguise it? Or it's someone else entirely! Could this one also be Raven-Symone?
Fox
Clues: A comic book bedtime story, works best at night, dabbled in many genres from Doogie to Doubtfire, lived two different lives—his on-air superhero persona who lives to entertain, and then who he is at home
Song: "This Love"
Best guess: Wayne Brady! He's played Neil Patrick Harris' brother on HIMYM and worked with Robin Williams many times on Whose Line Is It Anyway, on which he dabbled in many genres. He's also a fantastic singer. We just feel very sure this is Wayne Brady.
Fox
Week 4 Clues: There were visuals of magic and the American flag, and he said he wears his heart on his sleeve and is a big softie at his core. There was also a reference to not running with the bulls. He once went to rehab.
Songs: "Rainbows" by Kacey Musgraves
Guess: The internet is pretty sure it's Victor Oladipo of the Pacers, and we gotta agree. He's even got some songs out, and he's got a truly gorgeous voice.
Fox
Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career
Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar
Songs: "High Hopes"
Guess: This one seems to be truly stumping people, including us. Rachael Ray has been a popular guess, as has Elvira (subbing in Christmas for Halloween) and Ana Gasteyer (who has a Christmas jazz album). Valerie Bertenelli? Darlene Love? Marie Osmond? Ayesha Curry?
Fox
Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much. She loves a shimmy.
Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat
Songs: "Holding Out For a Hero"
Guess: Kelly Osborne, trying to hide her British accent. Other guesses from the internet include Carnie Wilson, Ali Lohan, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jodie Sweetin, Noah Cyrus, Ashlee Simpson, and EG Daily (the voice of Tommy Pickles).
Fox
Week 1 Clues: Gotta look your best in order to perform your best, "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition
Visuals: grooming station, "fantasy champion" ring
Songs: "Maneater"
Guess: The internet seems sure it's Chris Daughtry, but Scott Porter from Friday Night Lights has also been a popular guess. JC Chasez? Whoever he is, he's fantastic.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
