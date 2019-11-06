Adorable Holiday 2019 Gifts For Babies And Toddlers

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 5:00 AM
The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one question for you: do you know what you're getting for the baby or toddler in your life? Finding the best gifts for little ones is a whole new shopping playground nowadays. With hundreds of new toys already being released in 2019 alone, it's hard for anybody to keep up with the latest and current toy trends. But never fear pals, shopping for babies and toddlers can actually be super fun!
Toddlers, especially, will have newfound opinions on the world at large, but with so many new board books, building blocks, science-themed toys, snuggly soft friends, and toys to choose from this holiday season, you're destined to find the best gifts for the lil tyke on your holiday shopping list. From Paw Patrol to Toy Story to Crayola and Baby Shark, we've got the latest and coolest gift ideas for all the small ones in your life. But hurry, they are selling fast!
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
Your toddler will love playing and having endless adventures with Woody and Buzz Lightyear in this easy-to-build train set.
Switch from deluxe jet into mobile command headquarters with this 2-in-1 Paw Patrol deluxe toy.
Choo! Choo! This 58 piece toy train set is perfect for the little builder in your life! With bold and bright colors, what's not to love?
You don't need a D20 to level up your baby's nerd points. Start your little one young with this all-in-one 100 first words reading book.
For the budding artist in your family! This deluxe box includes Color Wonder stamper, 3 mini scented markers, 10 Zoo themed stampers and 12 blank pages to stamp, make a mess, and create little masterpieces.
Inspired by the iconic Baby shark song and dance, bath time just got way more fun with this adorable water play baby doll.
Strike up the band with eleven instruments designed to get everyone involved in the music scene. Watch your little one's musical taste spark when they hum into the kazoo, click the castanets, shake the jingle sticks, and make a tuneful hullabaloo!
Discover the adventurous lives of pets with the Secret Life of Pets 2 Max & Busy Bee interactive plush that barks, talks, and moves with your little one!
Help your small one build fine motor skills with Chunk, the friendly hedgehog who comes equipped with peg-shaped pieces that fit the back.
Change Sunny's hair color from pastel to bright with just your touch! With 8 different colors to choose from, your toddler will love switching her look up!
The show must go on! For the dramatic toddler in your life, this wooden puppet theater is perfect.
Snuggle time just got an upgrade with this 9 inch narwhal plushy stuffed animal.
Aid your young one's empathy development with this 24 piece vet set that comes with a plush dog and cat, pretend play vet medical equipment, and a tote bag for easy storage.
Add a royal touch to your little ones room with this playful and pink toddler table. Perfect for storing holiday toys and teaching clean-up skills.
