7 Luxe Items to Get House Ready for Holiday Guests

The holidays will be here before you know it, and in between decking the halls for the upcoming season we have one question for you: do you have your guest room in order? With out-of-town family and friends visiting from, well, now until the new year, getting ahead of the decor game is key to a successful holiday season.

Lucky for us, Gilt is having a mega sale on luxe home goods so you can turn that drab, unused room into the guest room of your dreams! Whether you're in the market for some gorgeous burgundy faux fur pillows or maybe a new plushy area rug to make the season bright or even some visual candy by way of candles or new glassware, there's a little something for every at-home designer. With major discounts on luxe home items from bedding and bath, furniture and decor and accessories, you can snag a few things to warm up any room for the holidays. Our favorite? This Chando limited edition diffuser kit.

Here are seven of our favorites below.