7 Luxe Items to Get House Ready for Holiday Guests

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

The holidays will be here before you know it, and in between decking the halls for the upcoming season we have one question for you: do you have your guest room in order? With out-of-town family and friends visiting from, well, now until the new year, getting ahead of the decor game is key to a successful holiday season. 

Lucky for us, Gilt is having a mega sale on luxe home goods so you can turn that drab, unused room into the guest room of your dreams! Whether you're in the market for some gorgeous burgundy faux fur pillows or maybe a new plushy area rug to make the season bright or even some visual candy by way of candles or new glassware, there's a little something for every at-home designer. With major discounts on luxe home items from bedding and bath, furniture and decor and accessories, you can snag a few things to warm up any room for the holidays. Our favorite? This Chando limited edition diffuser kit

Here are seven of our favorites below.

Read

25+ Advent Calendars You'll Want—Before They Sell Out!

Chando Limited Edition 2pc Golden Amber Porcelain Diffuser Gift Set

Bring some zen into your life ahead of the holiday circuit with this limited edition Chando golden amber diffuser set.

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$489
$130 Gilt
Adrienne Landau Pillow

Zoosh up a day bed or love seat with this plushy burgundy faux fur pillow.

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$295
$120 Gilt
Set of 3 Hewson Glam Nesting Side End Tables

This unique set of nesting tables will make a stunning transitional statement to any room in your home.

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$205
$150 Gilt
LSA Set of 4 Tatra Champagne Flute Glasses

Showcase your classy hosting skills with this set of 4 Tatra champagne flute glasses.

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$70 Gilt
Faux Fur Foot Stool

Add a little flair to any corner of your home with this festive faux fur foot stoll in plushy tan.

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$175
$90 Gilt
BIDKhome X-Metal Poured Candle Tray

Add some major aromatherapy with these metal poured candle tray.

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$90
$70 Gilt
Sexto Luxe Sheepskin Wool Rug

This beautiful sheepskin wool shrug is the rug of your dreams!

Getting House Ready for Holiday Guests
$1000
$250 Gilt

Check out holiday dresses under $50 and and where to get the best holiday shoes on E!.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Walmart x Scoop Holiday

Scoop x Walmart's Holiday Collection: 11 Looks We Want

E-Comm: Black Friday Toy Deals

Best Black Friday Toy Deals 2019

Pink, Brit Awards 2019

Raise Your Glass to Pink's Best Looks Ever

E-Comm: HGG, Gifts That Give Back

20+ Holiday 2019 Gifts That Give Back

Post Malone x Arnette

Post Malone x Arnette's Sunglasses Will Make Ya Go Flex Your Street Style

E-Comm: Holiday Dresses under $50

Holiday Dresses Under $50

Ecomm: Advent Calendars

25+ Advent Calendars You'll Want—Before They Sell Out!

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Flash Sale , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.