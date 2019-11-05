Influencer and Model Iskra Lawrence Is Pregnant With Her First Child

There's a baby on the way!

Iskra Lawrence just announced that she's 17 weeks pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and producer Philip Payne.

The 29-year-old model took to social media to share some adorable photos of her and Payne. In the photos shared on Instagram, Payne is pictured with his hand over Lawrence's growing baby bump, kissing her on the cheek, while she holds up her pregnancy test and is all smiles.

"It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3," Lawrence wrote on Instagram. "When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby. Right now we're 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant!"

Lawrence went on to share that she can't wait to share with fans what the last four months have been like for her.

"I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump," Lawrence wrote.