This $60 (or Less) Faux Leather Moto Jacket Has 2,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's no secret that we love amazing Amazon fashion finds and sharing them with you. From pleated midi skirts to cozy sweater dresses, the retail giant has really stepped up their affordable style game. Well, get ready to add another must-have to your list: Lock and Love Women's Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket.

Featuring a removable hoodie and available in 42 color combos, the Lock and Love jacket is sure to become your new go-to.

Lock and Love Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket

This fully lined faux leather jacket is available in sizes XS-XXL and features: a removal knit hood and front panel with exposed zipper; pintuck details on shoulder, waist and sleeve; double snap collar, metal exposed front zipper placket and pockets.

Amazon Moto Jacket
$30-$60 Amazon

We love that you're basically getting two jackets in one. With the removable hoodie on, it's street style perfection. And without the hoodie, you've got a sleek moto to dress up or down.

And reviewers of all sizes agree: "This is a VERY flattering jacket! This is my new favorite! I even want to start learning how to ride a motorcycle it looks so good!" raves one user. Another confirms, "It also looks great on me, it's form fitting and isn't boxy. This is also very comfortable and versatile for both warm and cool weather."

Shop the full Lock and Love Moto Jacket range on Amazon.

