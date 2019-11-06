Checking In on Where the Bachelor in Paradise Couples Stand Now

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 3:00 AM
Bachelor Nation Alert: There's been trouble in Paradise.
Less than two months after the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season six aired, two of the couples have already called it quits. One was—let's be honest—expected. The other split, however, was a little more surprising, given the fanfare around their groundbreaking engagement.
When season six finished its run in mid-September, six couples were dating, though Whitney Fransway and Conor Saeli announced their break-up less than one week after the finale aired. Meanwhile, within one week of the live special, two other couples were being plagued with split rumors...with one ultimately calling it quits weeks later. (Listen, not every pair is destined to be a Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan success story, you know? And there's always season seven!)
So now that we know that two of the five couples have split, let's check in on how the three other remaining couples are doing and whether life's been a beach for them after leaving Mexico...
Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty
Arguably one of the franchise's most beloved pairings in recent history sadly called off their engagement after weeks of speculation.
Both Demi and Kristian posted about their split on Instagram on Halloween, saying in a joint statement, "With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship."
Bachelor Nation had been speculating about the status of their engagement for weeks prior to the announcement as they hadn't posted any photos or Stories of each other since mid-September.
According to Us Weekly, Haggerty's sister Caitlin Haggerty left a shady comment on one of Burnett's Instagram photos just before the breakup news was announced, which shows the reality star posing in a bikini. She reportedly commented, "Not desperate at all."
Kristian, an L.A.-based ordained minister, has remained mostly silent since the split, while Demi has been showing up to support BFF Hannah Brown on Dancing With the Stars on Mondays nights.
ABC/John Fleenor
Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski
After their awkward and painful-to-watch joint interview during the After Paradise special, fans weren't counting on Katie and Chris' engagement to last very long. Not helping instill confidence? Katie hasn't posted a single photo of Chris to her Instagram feed since the finale, while Chris has posted just one photo of his fiance since mid-October.
However, despite the issues early on in their relationship and the long distance between them, Katie recently confirmed on an episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast that she is "still engaged to Chris. Yeah, but we date, we go on dates. We're all dating when we're engaged, I mean honestly, we're dating and engaged."
Translation: don't expect a wedding anytime soon (which is totally OK, by the way).
Katie also assured Ben Higgins that the couple is in a much better place than they were right after leaving Mexico.
"We are so much better now," she said. "We're not perfect, we're never going to be perfect. My relationship with Chris is definitely different than any other relationship I've ever had, but different isn't bad."
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Against all odds, the "dirtbag and the beauty queen" are still going strong, proving to be one of the most solid couples to come off of the beach.
While their romance got off to a rocky and dramatic start after Dean broke up with Caelynn and left the show only to return days later to ask her to leave with him, they've settled into van life quite nicely.
Dean and Caelynn have traveled to Hawaii and Tulum together, with Dean also accompanying Caelynn to a friend's wedding.
For Halloween, they decided to have a little fun and dress up as each other, with Caelynn rocking Dean's infamous mustache (RIP) and Dean sporting a tiara and sash.
View this post on Instagram
we won’t be together for halloween but we still wanted to scare you so we decided to celebrate early 👻
A post shared by dean michael unglert (@deanie_babies) on
On a recent episode of his podcast Help, I Suck At Dating, Dean admitted he wasn't sure if the two would "mesh well together" at first. Of course, he was definitely wrong, soon realizing Caelynn had some "snark to her" and could handle his sarcastic nature, a problem he had in past relationships.
"I can be myself around her, which is a nice change, "Dean, who previously dated Kristina Schulman and Lesley Murphy, said.
For Caelynn, their four-month relationship has changed her for the better, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It's been incredible. I've learned so much about myself, and he challenges me and makes me a better person."
Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones
Listen, we don't want to say we saw this coming but...we totally saw this coming: Less than two months after deciding to give their relationship another shot off the beach, "Tay-PJ" was officially dunzo, with Tayshia breaking the news on her Instagram. (John, 24, has yet to comment on the split.)
"We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways," she wrote. "We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other's life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy."
View this post on Instagram
I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning. Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on. John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other. We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕
A post shared by TAYSHIA ADAMS🌻 (@tayshiaaa) on
With JPJ based in Maryland and Tayshia living in California, long distance proved challenging for the new couple, with fans constantly speculating that they weren't dating anymore due to their lack of social media posts about one another.
However, just days before their break-up was announced, John revealed to Us Weekly he had moved to Los Angeles because a talent agent reached out to him.
"A few opportunities came up that were really just too hard to pass up and it just made sense to move," he explained, adding "Tayshia is only an hour and a half away so that was a big draw."
In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A with her followers, Tayshia opened up about how "hard" their breakup has been on her.
Honestly it's been hard. I'm not gonna lie. It has not been easy. A breakup is a breakup," she said. "Fortunately I have amazing friends and family. Honestly the only thing I have control over is myself so that's really what I'm working on right now. I'm just doing what makes me happy, keeping occupied with boxing and working and hanging out with my friends and family. I care a lot about John though and I feel like time is what we need right now. Everything works itself out."
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Likely coming as a surprise to approximately zero people, these two are as happy and adorable as ever.
Since getting engaged in the finale, Hannah and Dylan have taken multiples trips together, including romantic getaways to Paris and Mexico, making sure to document their adventures on social media.
The two also starred in country singer Dillon Carmichael's music video for his single "I Do for You," and for Halloween, they dressed up as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from Grease, clearly hoping their "summer lovin'" will lead to them always going together like "rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dylan Barbour (@dylanbarbour) on
So if viewers can expect to see any couple exchange vows next summer on Bachelor in Paradise, it's probably these two lovebirds, though they haven't moved in together just yet.
"We definitely want to move in together," Hannah told Us Weekly. "I think the best thing that we're going to do right now for the next few months at least, is I'm going to be in L.A. for work and he's gonna be in San Diego, which is a lot better than Birmingham, Alabama, and San Diego."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?