Go Inside Oprah Winfrey's $6.85 Million California Estate

Congratulations are in order for Oprah Winfrey!

According to Variety, the 65-year-old talk-show queen purchased a home in Santa Barbara, Calif. earlier this month. Fans will likely recognize the seller, too. Per the publication, the compound previously belonged to Jeff Bridges.

It looks like Winfrey paid a pretty penny for the place, too. Multiple listings show the abode sold for $6.85 million.

The "Spanish revival estate" was built in 1919 and features tons of charm. From the vaulted beam ceilings and fireplaces to the hardwood floors and French doors, this picturesque pad has it all. Still, the three-bedroom home has plenty of modern touches. For instance, the high-end kitchen has chef-quality appliances and quartz countertops. The master bathroom also features teak floors with hydroponic heat, as well as a luxurious marble and glass shower.

The house sits on about four acres. There's also a pool house with its own family room, office, bathroom and sauna. In addition, there's a one-bedroom guest house, as well as a carriage house with its own office, bonus rooms and workshop. But that's not all. There are also horse facilities, including a barn, a corral and a tack room. Furthermore, the pool, gardens and orchard make it a true outdoor oasis.