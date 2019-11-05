Go Inside Oprah Winfrey's $6.85 Million California Estate

Zillow, Steve Granitz/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 11:37 AM
Congratulations are in order for Oprah Winfrey!
According to Variety, the 65-year-old talk-show queen purchased a home in Santa Barbara, Calif. earlier this month. Fans will likely recognize the seller, too. Per the publication, the compound previously belonged to Jeff Bridges.
It looks like Winfrey paid a pretty penny for the place, too. Multiple listings show the abode sold for $6.85 million.
The "Spanish revival estate" was built in 1919 and features tons of charm. From the vaulted beam ceilings and fireplaces to the hardwood floors and French doors, this picturesque pad has it all. Still, the three-bedroom home has plenty of modern touches. For instance, the high-end kitchen has chef-quality appliances and quartz countertops. The master bathroom also features teak floors with hydroponic heat, as well as a luxurious marble and glass shower.
The house sits on about four acres. There's also a pool house with its own family room, office, bathroom and sauna. In addition, there's a one-bedroom guest house, as well as a carriage house with its own office, bonus rooms and workshop. But that's not all. There are also horse facilities, including a barn, a corral and a tack room. Furthermore, the pool, gardens and orchard make it a true outdoor oasis.
To see photos of the home, check out the gallery.
Zillow
The house was originally built by architect James Osborn Craig.
Zillow
The giant windows and cozy fireplace make this space a warm and welcoming place to be.
Zillow
Who's hungry?
Zillow
Winfrey has plenty of space to host her celebrity pals.
Zillow
The perfect place to rest after a long day.
Zillow
The spa-like space features a giant tub and marble/glass shower.
Zillow
Now, that's what we call a walk-in closet.
Zillow
A comfy and cute place to unwind.
Zillow
The space opens up to the pool and gardens.
Zillow
Just look at that tile!
Zillow
Anybody up for a dip?
Zillow
Just look at that wooden vanity.
Zillow
Guests may never want to leave after staying in this house.
