Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Are Just Friends Despite Recent Hangouts

What's really going on between Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber?

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 18-year-old supermodel have been spending time together recently, sparking romance rumors. In late October, the celeb duo enjoyed a meal together at Sadelle's in the Soho neighborhood of New York City. According a source at the time, Davidson was later spotted at Gerber's NYC apartment, where he "stayed with her all night."

Then on Monday, Nov. 4, the daughter of Cindy Crawford had dinner with Davidson at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

"They had a casual two hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night," according to an eyewitness. "It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner."

"Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving," the insider adds. "They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off."