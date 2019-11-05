This Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is a Must-Listen

Look at them now! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans just got an unexpected treat.

A new video mashup of the famous exes' music is going viral—and you need to hear it to believe just how good it is. Made by the Andy Wu Musicland YouTube account, the remix combines Bieber's 2015 hit "Sorry" with Gomez's first No. 1 single "Lose You To Love Me," which, of course, is about their breakup.

The track starts off by stacking Bieber's lyrics on top of Gomez's melody. As fans of the newlywed will recall, he sings, "You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty / You know I try, but I don't do too well with apologies / I hope I don't run out of time could someone call a referee / 'Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness."

The verse intensifies when the "Lose You To Love Me" lyrics come in. "I saw the signs and I ignored it," Gomez sings. "Rose-colored all distorted / Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn / You got off on the hurtin' / When it wasn't yours."