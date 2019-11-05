Monday
10e|7p

Newlywed Dr. Paul Nassif Reveals How Many Kids He Wants With Brittany Pattakos!

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 9:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Dr. Paul Nassif has babies on the brain! 

The acclaimed plastic surgeon and Botched personality tied the knot with Brittany Pattakos just last month—the couple said "I Do" during a traditional wedding ceremony in Los Angeles followed by a destination reception in Greece one week later—but it sounds like he's already thinking about next steps. In exclusive comments to E! News on Monday, Paul talks parenthood while colleague and co-star Dr. Terry Dubrowweighs in.

"I see at least one in the future," says Paul, speaking about plans for new additions to his and Brittany's family. Referencing teenage sons Gavin Nassif, Colin Nassif and Christian Nassif, the specialist teases, "I have three boys, so you know what we're missing."

"He wants a girl," adds Terry, who has three daughters of his own. "Nothing better than a little girl."

Read

Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Is Married! See the First Photos of His Santorini Wedding Reception

With Nassif settling into newlywed life and Botched's sixth season kicking into high gear, who's to say when or if he and Pattakos will decide to start having children. But either way, it seems clear this pair is in it for the long haul. 

"I was very happy for him that he got married and found, really, an amazing girl," Dubrow tells E! News, having attended Paul and Brittany's L.A. ceremony alongside wife Heather Dubrow. "My, of course, condolences go to [Pattakos] because I don't know that she had actually seen him take the teeth out and put them in the jar by the bedside by that point."

Safe to assume we're all past that now? Hear more about Nassif's marriage and Botched season six in the full interview clip above! And to relive his and Pattakos' gorgeous Santorini wedding reception, click through the photo gallery below!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

It's Official

A week after their L.A. wedding ceremony, Paul and Brittany celebrate with a reception in Santorini.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Just Married

Paul and Brittany are all smiles during a gorgeous wedding reception by the sea.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

The Bride

Brittany glows in an elegant lace gown by Australian designer Nektaria Georgys.

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Happy

Can you tell they're in love?

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Lady in White

Brittany's not even facing the camera here but her dress still steals the spotlight.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

A Floral Mood

Paul and Brittany's reception blooms in every direction thanks to some masterful arrangements by Wedding Wish Santorini.

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Dreamy

And the views keep coming!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Dr. & Mrs.

Too cute!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Lovebirds

Paul and Brittany beam while walking hand-in-hand.

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Sunset

What a way to kick off married life!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Bliss

Despite the scenic stroll, Brittany and Paul can't take their eyes off each other. 

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Picture-Perfect

The couple poses for photos at Santorini's iconic Aghioi Theodoroi (Saints Theodore) church, one of the island's most recognizable landmarks. 

Article continues below

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Wow!

Postcard or wedding photo?

Still can't get over these? We get it!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaia Gerber, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Are Just Friends Despite Recent Hangouts

Kenya Moore Isn't Taking Off Her Ring Until She's Divorced

The Little Mermaid Live

Of Course Auli'i Cravalho Is Nervous Taking on The Little Mermaid Live

Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus

Cardi B Has Strict Parenting Plans for Daughter Kulture

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

This Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is a Must-Listen

Tia Mowry, Cree Hardrict, Cairo Hardrict

Tia Mowry "Isn't Afraid" Of Sharing This Very Relatable Mommy Moment

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , Botched , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Weddings , Babies , Plastic Surgery , , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.