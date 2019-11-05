Andy Cohen Reveals 12-Pound Weight Loss After Making This Change

Andy Cohen likes for his guests to spill the tea over cocktails, but as of late, he hasn't been raising his own glass.

The Watch What Happens Live host is known to sip on a drink with his celebrity guests on the late-night show, but as he revealed to Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday, he's made some changes in the name of fitness.

While chatting about Tim McGraw's physical transformation after shedding 40 pounds and getting fit, Kotb asked Cohen if anyone had made a comment to him that made him change his behavior like the country star's daughter had done to him.

"I'm a pretty tough critic of myself and don't you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day—doesn't that mess with your head sometimes?" he told Kotb. "Because you're forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at."