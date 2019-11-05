Below Deck's Abbi Murphy Marries "F--k Buddy" Boyfriend After Getting Engaged Over Text

When you know, you know!

Congratulations are in order for Below Deck star Abbi Murphy. The reality TV starlet revealed that she has married her long-time love Patrick after the text message engagement fans got treated to on Monday night's episode of the Bravo show. Abbi began dating Patrick prior to starring on Below Deck. In fact, Patrick is a Greek sailboat captain and used to be her boss! Unfortunately for fans, he stopped working with her after she joined the cast of the show.

On the episode, Abbi tells her friends that she didn't realize how serious things were with Patrick until she was surrounded by other men. "With Patrick, I've just been really naive and stupid thinking he was just my boyfriend, f--k buddy thing when in reality we have something special," she revealed. "Being around hot guys has made me actually realize, ‘Oh s--t, I'm not interested in anybody else!'"