Kim Kardashian Hilariously Recalls Her Embarrassing Introduction To Jennifer Lopez

Ever wish you could hop on a call with Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez? Well, now you can—sort of.

The best friend duo are teaming up for Portal Project, Facebook's latest innovation that allows users to connect with one another via video chat. Depending on your preference or video chat style, users have four different Portal devices to choose from, each with Amazon's Alexa built-in to facilitate your calls.

In fact, it was J.Lo that introduced Kim to the smart video calling service! Speaking with E! News' Jason Kennedy, Kim opened up about the first time she met the "Jenny From The Block" singer, admitting that they didn't exactly start off on the right foot.

"I was always nervous to meet her because I didn't want her to be anything other than what I imagined in my head," the KKW Beauty founder began. "It was at the Beverly Hills hotel. I'll never forget it. I tripped, like coming down the stairs. And I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I ruined my moment!' Like, I was so embarrassed, ‘she thinks I'm a loser.' I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I'm so clumsy. Sorry. I love you!' And I just, like, ran."

These days, they're, of course, tight—and Kim said Portal has made keeping up with her famous friends and family so much easier.

"I have so many family members," she admitted. "It's such a good way to connect when we're doing so many other things. We're the ultimate multitaskers. So, to have it on and be able to cook and do whatever you want in your house, it's such a cool technology."

Perhaps her 6-year-old daughter North West will have the most fun using the gadget. "She would love it to show all of her friends her outfits," the mom of four said, noting that it would also make an excellent holiday gift for her husband Kanye West. "He loves technology."

