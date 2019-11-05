How Caroline Rhea Really Feels About Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Will the real Aunt Hilda please stand up!

Caroline Rhea, who played the O.G. Hilda Spellman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, shared how she really feels about Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina during her visit to Watch What Happens Live on Monday. "I love the new Aunt Hilda," she declared of the fun-loving witch, played by Lucy Davis. "The only thing that bugs me is when she hashtags ‘Aunt Hilda.' I'm like, ‘2.0, okay? 2.0!'"

Otherwise, she gives the series two thumbs up. "I love Lucy," she praised. "That show is amazing. It's just too scary."

These days, the '90s sitcom still holds a special place in her heart—and bank account. After all, the actress—she has daughter Ava with ex Costaki Economopoulos—is still getting royalty checks. "I let my daughter cash them all the time," she told host Andy Cohen. "She got one for 11 cents and I said she can do whatever she wants with it!"