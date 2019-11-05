Kelly Clarkson Singing Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Is Your Wildest Dreams Come True

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Clarkson Show

The queen of karaoke has done it again!  

Kelly Clarkson treated viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show to a gorgeous cover of Taylor Swift's "Delicate." Rocking a chic belted black dress, the American Idol alum sang the pop hit during her fan-favorite segment "Kellyoke," in which Kelly performs reimagined versions of her favorite songs.

Starting in a recording booth at the top of set, Kelly made her way through the studio audience while channeling her inner Taylor. With plenty of Swifties in the audience, Kelly encouraged T.Swift fans to sing along to the catchy tune. Putting her own twist on the song, she finished strong with an impressive key change to belt out the final chorus. This, of course, was met by a roar of applause from the audience.

Time and again, Kelly has proved she's a big Taylor fan. More recently, the music superstars joined forces on The Voice, with Taylor serving as a "mega mentor" for Kelly's team members. 

Watch

Kelly Clarkson Says Her Talk Show Appeals to Everyone

Ahead of the singing competition's Knockout Rounds, Kelly shared a picture of herself and the "Lover" singer on Instagram. "We didn't plan our outfits… I swear," she wrote. "Check out Taylor advising #TeamKelly tonight! #TaylorOnTheVoice."

Earlier this year, she also came to T.Swift's defense after news surfaced that Scooter Braun had acquired all of Taylor's masters.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," Kelly tweeted at the time. "I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

If you need us, we'll be waiting patiently for a Kelly-Taylor duet.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Eminem, Chris Brown

Eminem Says He Sides With Chris Brown Over Rihanna Assault on Alleged Leaked Song

Fall Music Comebacks, Harry Styles, Kesha, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa

Why Fall Is Shaping Up to Be the Season of the Pop Music Comeback

Selena Gomez, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Selena Gomez Has the Best Reaction After Scoring First No. 1 Song

Bad Bunny

From Supermarket Bagger to International Superstar: Tracing Bad Bunny's Rise to the Top

Frozen 2, Poster

Panic! at the Disco's "Into the Unknown" Will Get You Excited For Frozen 2

2019 People's Choice Awards, PCAs

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Pink, Music Video, Try

Celebrate Pink's People's Champion PCAs Win With Her Best Music Videos

TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Taylor Swift , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.