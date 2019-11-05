Lance Bass and HGTV Are Here to Get You Into the Spirit With Outrageous Holiday Houses

HGTV
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 8:00 AM
Nothing gets you into the holiday spirit like decorations, but what about Outrageous holiday decorations? E! News can exclusively reveal those will be on display in HGTV's new special, Outrageous Holiday Houses, hosted by Lance Bass.
"HGTV is stepping into Christmas with some of the most outrageous displays you've ever seen," Bass said in a statement. "We're going to meet the most dedicated and obsessed Christmas fans around. As a huge Christmas fan, I am excited to host this show!"
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, Bass will take viewers on a coast-to-coast tour of some of the most spectacular holiday displays in North America. Plus, he'll spotlight festive towns like North Pole, Alaska and Santa Claus, Indiana.
The special kicks off with Drew Scott, star of HGTV's Property Brothers: Forever Home, and wife Linda Phan in Los Angeles. They'll transform their historic home into a gingerbread house bakery and welcome family for the holidays. Look for them to install edible delights, an ascending toy conveyor belt and handmade candy decorations on the exterior
In Dallas, Texas viewers will see a home dressed to look like a Christmas candy land. In Bernville, Pennsylvania, a 300-acre dairy farm becomes a sprawling exhibit with a chicken coop/post office that gets hundreds of letters to Santa Claus. There's a custom-built Santa train in Arizona, a three-foot display in Virginia and an elf's playground in Canada.
Drew and Jonathan Scott serve as executive producers on Outrageous Holiday Houses. For more, viewers can check out photo galleries on the HGTV site.
"Stringing the lights and trimming the tree is a favorite tradition for many families, but there are some who take it to an entirely new level," Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said in a statement. "HGTV set out to find the most incredible, over-the-top holiday displays in Outrageous Holiday Houses and, with Lance's help, we did."
Outrageous Holiday Houses airs Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. on HGTV.
