How Chris Evans Totally Ruined the Avengers Endgame Twist For Anthony Mackie

Chris Evans can easily save the day—or, as it turns out, ruin it. (Warning, spoilers ahead!)

During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Captain America star admitted he accidentally spoiled a major twist in Avengers: Endgame for co-star Anthony Mackie. (ICYMI, at the end of the film, an aged Captain America passes his shield over to Mackie's Falcon.)

While filming in Atlanta, "I had a few people over to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up," he recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "I didn't know he didn't know what was going to happen…and I said, ‘Hey man, isn't that scene fantastic?'"

Cue a confused Mackie. "He said, ‘What scene?' and I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield,'" Evans revealed. "And he said, ‘You're giving me the shield?' and I said, ‘Oh no, oh no!'"

Yikes!