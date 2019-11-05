Miley Cyrus Unfollows Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter After Back-to-Back Breakups

Miley Cyrus has unfollowed her exes Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram.

While the exact timing of the social media moves is unclear, it seems as though the singer unfollowed the celebrities after the respective breakups. For instance, the last photo she liked from Hemsworth's account was a picture he posted of the then-couple from June. Similarly, the last photo Cyrus liked from Carter's account was a picture from their summer getaway.

For what it's worth, Hemsworth also doesn't follow Cyrus. Although, Carter still does.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split in August after less than a year of marriage. The actor then filed for divorce later that month.

It was around this time that Cyrus and Carter sparked romance rumors. The two were photographed kissing during a trip to Lake Como, Italy in August. However, Cyrus slammed any cheating rumors. Carter and Cyrus then called it quits in September.

The Hills: New Beginnings star looked back at their romance in a recent essay for Elle.