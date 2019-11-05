Why Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Epic Halloween Costumes Almost Didn't Happen

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 4:32 AM

When it comes to couples costumes, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlakewin.

For Halloween, the famous pair threw it back to Timberlake's *NSYNC days, but with a twist! Biel dressed as her hubby (permed wig and all), Timberlake was her microphone and a group of their friends dressed as the remaining four boy banders. But, the actress almost had to say bye, bye, bye to that epic getup. As it turns out, her work scheduled nearly stopped the entire thing from happening.

"I was working in New York, so I literally was flying back on Halloween night," she revealed on Monday's The Late Late Show. "I had missed my flight and the whole crew, all of our friends being the band members, were waiting on me to get there and I was late. So, my friends threw my outfit in the car. I went from the airport. I changed in the car."

Watch

Halloween 2019 Costume Round-Up: Nicki Minaj & More

And though Timberlake might have come up with the idea, but the Limetown star was the one to take it to the next level. "I surprised Justin because I remembered we have that exact jumpsuit that he wore in storage," she admitted. "So, I pulled it out and it was the real one!"

Yes, that was authentic *NSYNC gear from way back that Biel was rocking!

Still, Timberlake probably wished he was the one wearing the comfy jumpsuit by the end of the Casamigos Halloween party. After all, Biel revealed his microphone look was, unsurprisingly, hard to party in.

"It was the hugest costume," she shared. "It was so funny. He could barely move all night. It was this huge thing on his head."

Now we just need to know if the pair also has that denim suit still in storage. Bring that back!

