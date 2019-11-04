Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Final 6

It now feels pretty safe to declare two frontrunners on Dancing With the Stars. Sort of.

Week eight finally handed out some 10s, with Kel Mitchell and Hannah Brown each earning some, while James Van Der Beek and Ally Brooke earned the season's very first perfect scores. It feels like either one of them could take home the win, even though Ally then lost her dance off to Kel, and then landed in the bottom two.

Just to repeat that, Ally got a perfect score, then landed in the bottom two, which only meant that Kate Flannery, the other member of the bottom two, was the only choice to send home.

How few votes did Ally get to put her in the bottom? That's just the question we keep asking ourselves week after week, the more evidence we get that the voting here makes no sense. What are we voting for??