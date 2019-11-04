Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Sweet Birthday Message From ''Uncle'' Vin Diesel

Paul Walker's little girl is not so little anymore.

Meadow Walker celebrates her 21st birthday today, and she's certainly feeling the love from her late father's close pal and co-star Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious star took to Instagram on Monday with a heartfelt tribute to Meadow.

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," the actor wrote alongside an image of the young star. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

Meadow responded, "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."

Since Paul's tragic death almost six years ago, Meadow has developed a special bond with Vin's family. In fact, the actor named his 4-year-old Pauline after Walker, and Meadow frequently spends time with his daughters.