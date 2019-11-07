How Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Turning Her Pain Into Purpose 1 Year After Niece's Death

Tamera Mowry-Housley knows what it's like to lose a beloved family member to gun violence.

One year ago today, The Real co-host learned her niece Alaina Housley was one of the 12 victims from the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

"Our hearts are broken," Tamera and her husband Adam Housley shared in a joint statement to E! News soon after the news was confirmed. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner."

While Tamera is the first to say she hasn't moved on from the tragic day, she's determined to make a difference for children and families across the country. In fact, she's using her voice to spark conversations and discussions about what Americans can do to one day end gun violence.

Two weeks after Alaina's life was cut short, Tamera returned to The Real where she immediately shared her new mindset.