Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman Finalize Divorce 4 Years After Split

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Len Wiseman, Kate Beckinsale

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale is officially a single woman.

E! News can confirm the actress and Len Wiseman finalized their divorce close to four years after their separation first made news.

According to TMZ, who first broke the update, the couple didn't have a prenup. In the divorce documents, however, Kate asked to keep her jewelry and personal effects.  In addition, she wanted to keep her earnings after the date of separation.

Back in November 2015, news broke that the Total Recall star and her husband were separated.

The couple, however, didn't take any steps to divorce until Len officially filed paper work in October 2016.

Watch

Kate Beckinsale Addresses Relationship With Pete Davidson

Kate and Len first met on the set of the first Underworld film. While they were both with other people at the time of filming, their respective relationships ended in 2002.

After some time, Len and Kate decided to turn their friendship into something more and were engaged by June 2013.

More recently, Kate was linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. What started out as a "casual" relationship appeared to have fizzled out by April 2019.  

"They still talk and are very friendly," a source shared at the time before admitting that the romance simply "ran its course."

With a new year right around the corner, what better time for a fresh, new start? Here's to new beginnings. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ben Higgins, Jessica Clarke

Ben Higgins Saved a Photo of Girlfriend Jessica Clarke for ''Months'' Before Sliding Into Her DM's

Meghan King Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds' Divorce Escalates as She Calls Jim Edmonds ''Controlling'' and ''Manipulative''

Kim Kardashian West & J.Lo Team Up for Portal Project

Dr. Paul Nassif Wants a Baby Girl With New Wife Brittany

Tarek El Moussa Starts Movember Off Right

The Morning Show

The Morning Show and Other Stacked TV Casts

Katie Holmes, ELLE UK, Dec. 2019

Why Katie Holmes Thinks She and Daughter Suri Cruise "Grew Up Together"

TAGS/ Kate Beckinsale , Divorces , Couples , Breakups , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.