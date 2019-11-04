Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman Finalize Divorce 4 Years After Split

Kate Beckinsale is officially a single woman.

E! News can confirm the actress and Len Wiseman finalized their divorce close to four years after their separation first made news.

According to TMZ, who first broke the update, the couple didn't have a prenup. In the divorce documents, however, Kate asked to keep her jewelry and personal effects. In addition, she wanted to keep her earnings after the date of separation.

Back in November 2015, news broke that the Total Recall star and her husband were separated.

The couple, however, didn't take any steps to divorce until Len officially filed paper work in October 2016.