You’ll Never Believe What the First Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Looked Like in 1995

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 6:00 AM
Let's take a strut down memory lane!
It's been one year since the official last taping of the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner all hit the floor to show off their legendary struts and give the world some of that angel magic. While every year may seem like the first time, the actual show began in 1995. It's hard to believe that models from all across the globe have been gracing the runway for the last two decades showing us exactly how its done.
Although the show may be at the end of it's rope, it is still an iconic annual celebration that will live on in history. Over the years they have gone from simple, chic and trendy ensembles to magnificent displays of fashion and elegance. It was incredible to watch the show top itself year after year. It may be gone, but never forgotten.
Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the costume's from the inaugural year.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Chic in riding gloves, sunglasses and black leather boots, Angelika Kallio strutted the runway in a sporty pair of gray undergarments.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Valerie Jean Garduno donned a pink and black bra paired with a black robe.
Ron Galella/WireImage
This black satin nightie and floral robe looked flawless and timeless as Karen Alexander showed them off to the audience.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Beverly Peele took over the catwalk in this pink and black lace bodice.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Showing off one of the simpler pieces of the collection, Keri Claussen walked the runway in a dark nightgown featuring small floral detailing around the bust.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Helena Barquilla served the crowd some sass while donning a lacy red set of undergarments paired with a pastel pink cardigan.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Catherine McCord looked gorgeous in this long, black ensemble.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Leilani Bishop showed off her walk in a burgundy lingerie set paired with black heels and a patent leather purse.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Donning a pink bathrobe and matching black set, Magdalena Wrobel posed for the cameras.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Veronica Webb walked down the runway in a stunning navy lace nightgown.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Natane Adcock hit the runway in a satin and lace number.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Stephanie Seymour struck a pose in a blue flowered dress and a pair of simple black heels.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Kallio turned heads in this matching set.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Wrobel rocked the runway in this pretty pink number.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
All eyes were on Adcock as she strutted down the runway in this blue and red ensemble.
Ron Galella / Contributor / Getty Images
Peele stunned in this incredible robe and blue lingerie piece.
Ron Galella/WireImage
McCord rocked a matching white set with cute bow details.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Barquilla looked fierce as she hit the runway in this sexy satin slip and nude heels.
Here's to a strong finish!
