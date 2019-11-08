You’ll Never Believe What the First Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Looked Like in 1995

Let's take a strut down memory lane! 

It's been one year since the official last taping of the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner all hit the floor to show off their legendary struts and give the world some of that angel magic. While every year may seem like the first time, the actual show began in 1995. It's hard to believe that models from all across the globe have been gracing the runway for the last two decades showing us exactly how its done. 

Although the show may be at the end of it's rope, it is still an iconic annual celebration that will live on in history. Over the years they have gone from simple, chic and trendy ensembles to magnificent displays of fashion and elegance. It was incredible to watch the show top itself year after year. It may be gone, but never forgotten. 

Watch

Candice Swanepoel's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Fitting

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the costume's from the inaugural year. 

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Angelika Kallio

Ron Galella/WireImage

Runway Ready

Chic in riding gloves, sunglasses and black leather boots, Angelika Kallio strutted the runway in a sporty pair of gray undergarments.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jean Garduno

Ron Galella/WireImage

Sexy and Sheer

Valerie Jean Garduno donned a pink and black bra paired with a black robe.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Karen Alexander

Ron Galella/WireImage

Fashionable in Florals

This black satin nightie and floral robe looked flawless and timeless as Karen Alexander showed them off to the audience.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Beverly Peele

Ron Galella/WireImage

Catwalk Chic

Beverly Peele took over the catwalk in this pink and black lace bodice.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Keri Claussen

Ron Galella/WireImage

Simple Elegance

Showing off one of the simpler pieces of the collection, Keri Claussen walked the runway in a dark nightgown featuring small floral detailing around the bust.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Helena Barquilla

Ron Galella/WireImage

Rocking the Red

Helena Barquilla served the crowd some sass while donning a lacy red set of undergarments paired with a pastel pink cardigan.

Catherine McCord, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella/WireImage

Bold in Black

Catherine McCord looked gorgeous in this long, black ensemble.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Leilani

Ron Galella/WireImage

Beautiful in Burgundy

Leilani Bishop showed off her walk in a burgundy lingerie set paired with black heels and a patent leather purse.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Magdalena Wrobel

Ron Galella/WireImage

A Sexy Set

Donning a pink bathrobe and matching black set, Magdalena Wrobel posed for the cameras.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Veronica Webb

Ron Galella/WireImage

A Gorgeous Gown

Veronica Webb walked down the runway in a stunning navy lace nightgown. 

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Natane Adcock

Ron Galella/WireImage

Lovely in Lace

Natane Adcock hit the runway in a satin and lace number.

First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Stephanie Seymour

Ron Galella/WireImage

Fierce and Fabulous

Stephanie Seymour struck a pose in a blue flowered dress and a pair of simple black heels.

 

Angelika Kallio, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

Kallio turned heads in this matching set.

Magdalena Wrobe, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella/WireImage

Dressed to Impress

Wrobel rocked the runway in this pretty pink number.

Natane Adcock, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Bright and Beautiful

All eyes were on Adcock as she strutted down the runway in this blue and red ensemble.

Beverly Peele, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella / Contributor / Getty Images

Ready for the Camera

Peele stunned in this incredible robe and blue lingerie piece.

Catherine McCord, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella/WireImage

All About the Details

McCord rocked a matching white set with cute bow details.

Helena Barquilla, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

A Stunning Slip

Barquilla looked fierce as she hit the runway in this sexy satin slip and nude heels.

Here's to a strong finish! 

