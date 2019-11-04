Sunday
9e|6p

Travis Scott's New Photos of Stormi Webster Hit All the Right Notes

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Stormi Webster

Instagram

Stormi Webster has some swag!

For any and all pop culture fans looking for a Monday pick me up, Travis Scott certainly delivered when he took to Instagram with not one but two new photos of his daughter.

With the Southern California sun shining bright, Travis captured candid photos of his baby girl walking in what appeared to be their family driveway.

And between her black tank-top, camo jeans and comfortable sneakers, Stormi's outfit is on point for fall.

"Going to music class then imma come back for da pool daddy," Travis captioned the photo to his 21.5 million followers.

Watch

Kylie Jenner's Best Mommy 101 Moments

As you likely could have guessed, Kylie Jenner totally approved of the photos as she commented with three heart eye emojis.

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Perhaps the photos were taken when Kylie was celebrating Kendall Jenner's birthday over the weekend in Palm Springs.

During the trip, the birthday girl and her lucky guests had a whole assortment of activities to enjoy including a day at the race track.

And as seen on social media, close friends were also able to enjoy Hansen's Cake, a beautiful Palm Springs mansion and even a private jet home to Los Angeles. As they say, all good things must come to an end.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

On Monday morning, Kylie was back at work shooting her holiday collection for Kylie Cosmetics. And yes, Stormi was able to join mom on set for the special project.

For those wondering where Travis and Kylie stand as they continue to co-parent Stormi, all signs point to two parents steering clear of any drama. Instead, they are putting their family first.

"Kylie is very happy doing what she's doing. She doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not. She's bonded to him for life by Stormi so she knows it's a possibility," a source shared with us. "Things are going well for them with this new set up. They are very happy coming together and being a family with Stormi, but they also have separate lives and are enjoying it."

Trending Stories

Latest News

"KUWTK" ASMR: Kylie & Kendall Fight Over Fashion Before ESPYS

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1708

Kris Jenner Calls O.J. Simpson Affair Rumor "Tasteless and Disgusting" on KUWTK

Kim & Kourtney Clash Over Daughters' Party This Sunday

Khloe Kardashian Goes to Prom: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S17, Ep 8)

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Knows She's Not Like a Regular Kardashian: How She's Handling Fame Her Way

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, FGI Night Of Stars Gala

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Family Bug Out in Wildest Halloween Costumes Yet

Kylie Jenner's Best Mommy 101 Moments

TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.